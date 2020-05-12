NJ High Court Allows Employers To Recoup Comp Payouts

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- An equally split New Jersey Supreme Court affirmed Tuesday that employers can pursue reimbursement from those who caused an accident leading to a workers' compensation claim, handing a victory to New Jersey Transit in a suit stemming from a worker's on-the-job car crash. Resolving tension between New Jersey's automobile insurance and workers' compensation regimes, the concurring justices ruled that a state law designed to reduce car crash litigation doesn't eclipse another statute that allows for a third-party claim when an injured worker was already compensated. The concurrence analyzed the interplay between the New Jersey Workers' Compensation Act, which allows for subrogation...

