Law Firms Settle Ex-NFL Player's Wealth Management Suit

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Jackson Walker LLP, K&L Gates LLP and two other law firms have ended a former NFL offensive lineman's claims that they played a role in the disastrous mismanagement of his assets that cost him millions of dollars, with a take-nothing settlement that a Texas state judge approved on Monday. The settlement permanently tosses Leonard Davis' breach of fiduciary duty and fraud claims against attorney Michael J. Baldwin and firm Jackson Walker, attorney Phillip M. Slinkard and firm Dykema Cox Smith, attorney Glenn Stallop and firm Stallop Slattery & Associates LLP, and K&L Gates, according to court documents. All parties agreed to...

