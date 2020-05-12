AECOM Rips 'Confused' Whistleblower On $1.9B Army Deal

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Military contractor AECOM repeatedly called a former supervisor-turned-whistleblower "confused" in his efforts to revive claims that a $1.9 billion agreement to provide the U.S. Army with transportation services was violated, after a New York federal judge already let the contractor off the hook. U.S. District Court Judge Louis L. Stanton had ruled last month that the alleged violations can't have been significant since the Army had continued to work with AECOM despite knowing about the breaches, but Hassan Foreman, a former finance analyst at the company, urged the judge to reconsider the decision, saying that AECOM's work may have been too...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS