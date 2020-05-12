NBA's Antetokounmpo Sues To Block 'Greek Freak' Merch

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, known as the "Greek Freak," filed trademark suits on Tuesday against the owner of two online sites and an apparel seller on Amazon hawking T-shirts with his nickname, the latest in a barrage of such claims this month by the 2019 NBA MVP. Online apparel sites snapbacksports.store and shop.whistlesports.com are selling T-shirts with Antetokounmpo's likeness in a stylized form reminiscent of classic NBA video games and identified as "Greek Freak," the athlete alleged in a suit filed in New York federal court Tuesday. Antetokounmpo also targeted a company called Good Day Apparel LLC that is allegedly...

