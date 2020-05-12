Wachtell, Ballard Spahr Steer Gambling Co.'s $600M Offerings

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Penn National Gaming Inc. said Tuesday it raised $600 million in a pair of upsized offerings steered by Ballard Spahr LLP and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz that the gambling operator will use to boost its supply of cash and pursue long-term growth. Pennsylvania-based Penn priced a $300 million public offering of common shares and a $300 million public offering of convertible senior notes. Both offerings were upsized from their original target of $250 million apiece, the announcement said. The proceeds from the offerings will help the gambling company boost its liquidity and provide flexibility to invest in "long-term growth initiatives,"...

