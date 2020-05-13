Casino Mogul Says $54M Bartlit Beck Award Must Be Nixed

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Casino billionaire Kazuo Okada urged an Illinois federal court on Tuesday to toss a $54 million arbitration award issued to Bartlit Beck LLP over an unpaid fee, saying the law firm had asked the court to "elevate form over substance" to justify the default judgment. The firm argued last month that an arbitral tribunal correctly ruled against Okada when he did not appear for a hearing, saying a doctor's note came after the billionaire made clear that he would not attend unless the firm agreed that an underlying agreement was invalid. The $54 million arbitration award was for breach of contract claims stemming...

