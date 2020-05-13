Czech Republic Escapes Ex-Senator's Treaty Claims

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The Czech Republic says it has won international investment arbitrations in a pair of treaty claims worth a combined $441 million brought by a former politician and his companies over investments in the travel sector, although the wins only cover the country's arbitration costs. The republic's Ministry of Finance said Tuesday that it prevailed in the two proceedings initiated by entrepreneur and former Czech Republic senator Václav Fischer over the insolvency of air company AMF Aircraftleasing Meier & Fischer GmbH & Co. KG and a dispute related to his travel agency firm, CK Fischer. In the arbitration initiated in December 2016...

