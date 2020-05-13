DC Circ. Urged To Uphold Truck Trailer Air Emissions Rule

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT) -- The federal government's rule aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from truck trailers is on solid legal ground, groups of states and environmentalists told the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday. The 2016 rule, issued jointly by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, set fuel efficiency and GHG standards for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, including truck trailers. The Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association has challenged the rule, arguing trailers can't be subject to it because they don't don't consume fuel or produce GHGs. But California, Massachusetts and a handful of other states said in an intervenor brief that the...

