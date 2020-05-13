Goldman Wants Full 2nd Circ. Review Of Split Panel's Ruling

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs has asked the Second Circuit for an en banc review of last month's split-panel ruling that the bank had not rebutted the so-called Basic presumption of reliance in a long-running and closely watched stock-drop litigation. In April, an appellate panel ruled against Goldman's bid to decertify an investor class that accuses the bank of concealing conflicts of interest alleged by a regulator's 2010 lawsuit. The panel's judges agreed that the lower court correctly applied one theory about how misstatements and price drops, but only two found that the bank failed to rebut the presumption of reliance established under Basic...

