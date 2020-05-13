2nd Circ. Remand Won't Mean New Trial In Philip Morris Case

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 1:37 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has denied a bid for retrial in a suit alleging Philip Morris USA Inc. deliberately made its cigarettes dangerous and addictive, saying the Second Circuit's order remanding the case doesn't change his ruling that including findings from a criminal case would have been unfair. U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill said in an order Tuesday that Vincent Bifolck's move to establish facts from a U.S. Department of Justice case against Philip Morris was a deliberately timed move unfair to both him and Philip Morris that and would have created confusion among the jury and prejudice against Philip...

