Nigeria Targets NY Asset Manager In $9.6B Award Fight

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Nigeria has opened another front in its bid to prove that a British Virgin Islands engineering firm paid bribes to secure a lucrative government contract that led to a $9.6 billion arbitral award, targeting a Manhattan asset manager that acquired an interest in the firm in 2018. The country on Tuesday urged a New York court to allow it to subpoena VR Advisory Services Ltd. for the due diligence it undertook before deciding to acquire a 25% stake in Process and Industrial Developments Ltd. The petition follows a similar bid granted earlier this month, in which the country was looking to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS