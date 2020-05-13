9th Circ. Judge Wary Of Chase Escrow Suit's 'Massive Impact'

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared open Wednesday to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA's arguments that a Depression-era federal law preempts proposed class claims alleging the bank violated a California mortgage escrow interest statute, saying finding otherwise would have a "massive impact" on the mortgage marketplace. During a videoconference hearing before a three-judge panel, U.S. Circuit Judge Randy D. Nelson pointed out that billions of dollars could be implicated if banks like JPMorgan, which purchased mortgages from federal savings associations, are subject to a California statute requiring lenders to pay 2% interest on mortgage escrow accounts. "This would have a massive impact in...

