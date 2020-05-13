Investors Hit Facebook With New Suit Over Privacy Failures

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Facebook stockholders opened a new Delaware Chancery Court derivative class suit Wednesday accusing company founder Mark Zuckerberg and 18 other current or past directors and officers of fiduciary duty failures in the wake of a recently affirmed $5 billion federal privacy and data breach settlement. While the complaint remained sealed Wednesday, publicly accessible documents in the filing include a copy of a Federal Trade Commission penalty order and $5 billion fine issued last year for violations of the law and a privacy-focused FTC administrative order issued in 2012. The earlier order directed Facebook — the world's largest social media company — to...

