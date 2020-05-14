​​​​​​​Pomerantz To Lead Investors In Sprint Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge appointed Pomerantz LLP on Wednesday to represent Sprint Corp. investors in a proposed class action that accuses the telecom of telling shareholders it was gaining customers when in fact it was losing them, causing its stock price to drop when the information was made public. U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil granted an unopposed motion that also appoints Isaac Solomon as lead plaintiff, citing Pomerantz as "a long-standing successful securities litigation firm that has returned several billion dollars to investors." The judge noted the law firm's recovery of nearly $3 billion for investors from Brazilian oil...

