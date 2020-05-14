Real Estate Rumors: Goldman, Rampante Realty, Grupo Eco

Andrew McIntyre By

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 3:58 PM EDT) --has loaned $68 million tofor a Las Vegas distribution center that's leased to, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The 24-month loan is for Tropical Distribution Center I, which has 855,000 square feet, and Amazon's lease there goes for the next 14 years, according to the report.is hoping to sell an eight-story Chicago office building that's currently vacant, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is seeking to sell 401 S. State St., a 487,000-square-foot historic property, and sources told Crain's that Rampante Realty has not listed an asking price for the building.Developeris moving forward with a Hallandale Beach, Florida, office and retail project amid the COVID-19 pandemic despite not having a tenant lined up, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The company is breaking ground on another phase of its Atlantic Village project, and the latest phase is slated to have 70,000 square feet of office space, 60,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space and roughly 400 parking spaces, according to the report.--Editing by Alanna Weissman.

