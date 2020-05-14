Deals Rumor Mill: Uber, CVC Capital Partners, Thyssenkrupp

Benjamin Horney By

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The deals rumor mill is often overflowing with transactions that are reportedly close to being inked, but with so many rumors it can be hard to know which ones to stay on top of every week.Here, Law360 breaks down the deal rumors from the past week that you need to be aware of.has its eye on an acquisition of., although the two sides are not yet on the same page when it comes to terms, according to a Tuesday report from the Wall Street Journal. According to the report, Uber approached Grubhub in February about a potential takeover, and the two sides have been holding discussions ever since. More recently, Grubhub suggested a deal that would see Uber pay 2.15 of its own shares per Grubhub share, but Uber said that was too high a price, the report said. Grubhub has a current market capitalization of about $5.6 billion, the report noted.is in exclusive discussions concerning a potential deal worth up to €2.2 billion ($2.37 billion) for the broadcasting rights business of Italian professional soccer league, according to a Thursday report from Reuters. According to the report, the two sides are in talks about an agreement that could give the Serie A soccer clubs resources to help deal with challenges, including that the coronavirus pandemic is causing pay-TV broadcasters to "tighten their purse strings." The companies are in discussions about a deal that would see CVC buy up to 20% of a new entity that would manage Serie A's media rights for 10 seasons.German conglomerateis weighing a number of options for its warship business,, including a potential merger with Italian shipbuilder, according to a Wednesday report from Reuters. According to the report, Thyssenkrupp is in discussions with government-owned Fincantieri about the creation of a joint venture that would boast combined sales of €3.4 billion. Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems builds submarines and surface ships. Meanwhile, Thyssenkrupp could choose to go another direction, with the report saying that it is in preliminary talks to merge the business with smaller German rivalsandBrazilian state-owned bankis considering a sale of its card business, with Reuters reporting on Monday that Banrisul's controlling shareholder, the state of Rio Grande do Sul, is dealing with a dramatic drop in tax revenue. According to the report,. is expected to be hired to assist with the sale process. Banrisul had originally planned to take the card business public in 2018, but ultimately opted to forgo an initial public offering that November, the report said. At the time, the IPO was expected to value the unit at around $432 million, the report noted.Oil and gas exploration companyis seeking a financing package worth as much as $600 million to help it get through planned bankruptcy proceedings, according to a Wednesday report from the Wall Street Journal. According to the report, CRC is in talks with potential lenders concerning a bankruptcy loan of between $500 million and $600 million. The company's struggles stem from the overall economic distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a price war between major oil producers in Russia and Saudi Arabia that has hit oil prices hard, the report noted.The insurance business of French bankis discussing a deal for a minority stake in the life insurance unit of, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. According to the report,has thus far made the highest offer for a stake in, although other bidders remain interested, including. A deal is expected to be worth $500 million or more, the report noted, and an agreement could be inked within weeks. PT Bank Rakyat previously tried to unload a stake in both 2015 and 2018, the report noted., which provides energy across Kansas and Missouri, will launch a formal sale process in June after facing pressure from activist investment firm, according to a Tuesday report from Bloomberg. According to the report, Elliott urged Evergy to either improve its operations or consider a sale. As part of a settlement reached between the two sides, Evergy will try to find ways to improve its operations while also seeking suitors for a potential sale, the report noted. The company intends to reach out to potential buyers to determine how much interest there might be in a deal, and the list of suitors is set to include.,.,.,and., the report noted.may look to sell online banking unit, Reuters reported on Thursday. The German banking giant is considering the move as it deals with changes that include streamlining operations and getting rid of about 18,000 staff, the report said. It's possible that Norisbank doesn't wind up getting sold, the report noted. Deutsche Bank picked up Norisbank back in 2006 in a deal worth €420 million, the report said.--Editing by Alanna Weissman.

