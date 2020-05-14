Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Corps Can't Immediately Halt National Water Permit Ruling

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday rejected the federal government's bid to immediately block a Montana federal judge's decision to void a commonly used nationwide water permit for use with new oil and gas pipeline construction.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday asked the appeals court to rule on its emergency motion to overturn the permit decision by May 29, and also had asked for an administrative stay to be imposed until then. In an order with no explanation issued late Thursday, the Ninth Circuit rejected the administrative stay request, but granted the expedited briefing schedule sought by the government....

