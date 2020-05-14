Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google Fights Bids To Revive Click-Fraud Suits At 9th Circ.

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Google fought a pair of Ninth Circuit appeals Thursday seeking to revive two proposed class actions alleging the tech giant falsely advertises the number of fraudulent clicks its ads receive, arguing one advertiser must arbitrate his claims and the other hasn't sufficiently alleged that Google's statements made him lose money.

During back-to-back hearings held via teleconference, Google LLC's counsel told a three-judge panel that U.S. District Judge Beth L. Freeman's rulings, which compelled advertiser Mark Trudeau to arbitrate his dispute and dismissed the fifth version of Gurminder Singh's complaint, were correct.

Both lawsuits allege that Google fraudulently sells potential advertisers on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!