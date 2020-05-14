Ad Watchdog To Verizon: Yank 'Screaming' Fan 5G Claims

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The Better Business Bureau's national advertising watchdog on Thursday called for Verizon to rework two TV ads promoting its next-generation wireless capacity in sports venues, including one aimed at "streaming, screaming" fans, after AT&T complained that the spots exaggerate what Verizon is actually offering. By claiming that "Verizon is building the most powerful 5G experience for America," the mobile carrier could be viewed as disseminating a message that was "not supported by the evidence in the record," according to the BBB's National Advertising Division. Verizon says it will be appealing the adverse finding to the National Advertising Review Board, which has...

