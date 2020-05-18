Va. Pro-Worker Laws Create New Litigation Risks For Cos.

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Virginia has long been known for its pro-employer business climate, but the state's newly elected Democratic majority wasted no time in taking bold steps to provide employees with new rights and legal claims. In the first legislative session since Democrats won control of all three levers of Virginia's state government in November 2019, the state enacted major employment law measures, including an expanded state employment discrimination statute that explicitly protects LGBTQ employees; a wage theft statute giving employees additional remedies in recovering unpaid wages; a new statutory claim for misclassified independent contractors; and a wide-ranging whistleblower protection statute. These new measures are...

