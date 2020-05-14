NY Court Seals Trucking Co.'s Trial Win In Highway Crash Suit

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Even though a commercial truck driver was speeding when his rig was involved in a collision that led to a head-on crash that injured another driver, a New York state appeals court found Thursday that the truck driver can't be held liable as a matter of law since other factors needed to be considered. A five-judge Appellate Division panel affirmed a defense verdict that found that driver Stedman Page and his company, New Prime Inc., were negligent but did not proximately cause the unspecified injuries suffered by the other driver, Piotr Holownia. The suit alleged that motorist Brian Caruso was driving...

