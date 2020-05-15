StubHub Escapes Most Of Rival's Trade Secret Theft Claims

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- StubHub has been granted a win by a California federal judge on nearly all remaining claims alleging three employees it hired from a rival startup misappropriated proprietary data, saying the complaint's "vagueness" does not rise to triable claims but for "one narrow issue of fact" remaining. U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson on Thursday granted summary judgment to StubHub Inc., its former parent eBay Inc. and three individual defendants on all but one claim, including allegations of Defend Trade Secrets Act violations and Computer Fraud and Abuse Act violations. Throughout his order, the judge said plaintiff Calendar Research LLC did not...

