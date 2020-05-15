US Bank Says Rehashed 'Champerty' Stance Won't Save Suit

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Entities that recently lost to U.S. Bank on contract claims tied to residential mortgage-backed securities certificates can appeal the loss but can't just rehash their meritless arguments before a federal judge who has already rejected them, the bank said Thursday. U.S. Bank NA is asking a New York federal judge not to take up a bid by eight investment vehicles to reconsider his March ruling that they had sought the legal rights to sue U.S. Bank in a way that violated New York's prohibition on "champerty," an illegal agreement where an entity backs a legal matter in which it has no...

