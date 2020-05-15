Big Banks Seek Exit From Suit Over Third-Party Investments

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Four major banks including Citibank and Wells Fargo have urged a New York federal judge to toss a proposed consumer class action accusing them of failing to prevent or cover losses sustained due to a third party's fraudulent binary options scheme, arguing they are not liable for "poor investment decisions." Wells Fargo and Citibank, along with Bank of America NA and Capital One, filed separate dismissal bids Thursday, while a fifth defendant bank, JPMorgan Chase, requested Thursday that the claims against it be forced into arbitration. Citibank said that the consumers had no standing to bring claims against it because they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS