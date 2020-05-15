Real Estate Rumors: Deka Immobilien, Urban Street, RXR

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A venture that includes real estate company Deka Immobilien has paid north of $85 million for a Chicago office building, and at $870 per square foot, the purchase set a record for the most paid per square foot for a Chicago office building, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge. The deal is for 905 W. Fulton Market, a 98,000-square-foot building, and the seller is Thor Equities, according to the report. Urban Street Development has landed $9 million in construction financing for a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, residential loft project that's in an opportunity zone, The Real Deal reported...

