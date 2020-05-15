AT&T Accused Of Using GPS To Track Workers And Dock Pay

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- AT&T used the GPS systems in company vehicles to track its sales representatives' appointments and illegally deduct money from workers' paychecks as reimbursement for letting them use the cars, according to a proposed class action filed Thursday in California federal court. AT&T Mobility Services LLC violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not paying its sales representatives wages for all time on the clock, including when the company allegedly "arbitrarily" deducted $85 to $135 or more per month from workers' paychecks without them actually agreeing to the payroll deduction, according to Daniel Gunther's complaint. Gunther says sales representatives were subject to...

