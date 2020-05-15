Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AT&T Accused Of Using GPS To Track Workers And Dock Pay

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- AT&T used the GPS systems in company vehicles to track its sales representatives' appointments and illegally deduct money from workers' paychecks as reimbursement for letting them use the cars, according to a proposed class action filed Thursday in California federal court.

AT&T Mobility Services LLC violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not paying its sales representatives wages for all time on the clock, including when the company allegedly "arbitrarily" deducted $85 to $135 or more per month from workers' paychecks without them actually agreeing to the payroll deduction, according to Daniel Gunther's complaint.

Gunther says sales representatives were subject to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!