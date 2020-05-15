NJ Panel Won't Question $467K Verdict In Brain Injury Suit

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The parents of a teenager whose heart stopped during an allergic reaction, and who ultimately died after years in a vegetative state, cannot get a new trial against a New Jersey hospital and its medical staff and must stick with a $467,000 trial judgment, a state appeals court ruled Friday. Ilana and Meir Peretz sued CentraState Medical Center and medical staff there following their son Aviv Peretz's visit in June 2014 after eating a cookie that triggered his serious dairy allergy. The Peretzes said staff failed to quickly administer epinephrine to counteract the reaction. At the hospital, 17-year-old Aviv Peretz had...

