Shutterfly User Must Arbitrate Ill. Biometric Privacy Claim

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Friday that a Shutterfly user must arbitrate her accusations that the photo publishing service unlawfully stored biometric data from its facial-recognition technology, even though the company unilaterally added its arbitration clause after she sued. U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland said Vernita Miracle-Pond's proposed class biometric privacy claims should be held to Shutterfly's 2015 arbitration clause because the terms she initially accepted in 2014 included a provision allowing it to post revisions on its website "from time to time." That change-in-terms provision was valid, and Miracle-Pond's continued use of its service after the update constitutes her acceptance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS