9th Circ. Nixes Hagens Berman's $48M Fees In Disk Drive MDL

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A pair of Ninth Circuit panels on Friday dissolved $48 million worth of attorney fee awards that Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP snagged from a series of price-fixing settlements, finding the firm didn't explain why its fee requests differed significantly from estimates proposed in its bid to lead the case. "District courts enjoy broad discretion to determine reasonable fee awards, but the size of the variance between the bid and the awards in this case requires more explanation," one of the panels said in a published decision that vacated the bulk of the purse. A second panel threw out an additional...

