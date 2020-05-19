Limited Liability Legislation May Help Florida Reopen

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled Florida businesses. Although Floridians are eager to resume work, school and recreation, one risk Florida businesses are weighing before reopening is potential liability for transmission of the virus to employees, customers and others. Legislators are considering enacting new legislation that would shield businesses from liability over COVID-19 lawsuits, provided the businesses follow applicable laws and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance documents.[1] Immunity laws protecting business practices from tort lawsuits have been enacted when necessary to promote important public policies, such as the manufacture of childhood vaccines.[2] In general, businesses complying with law and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS