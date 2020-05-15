Ex-Anapol Weiss Client Wants Quick Win In Injury Deal Fight

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A former client of personal injury firm Anapol Weiss urged a New Jersey federal judge Friday to grant him a partial win in a suit accusing the firm of giving bad legal advice regarding a $6.7 million plane crash settlement, saying it was undisputed the firm misled him. New Jersey resident Eric Yerkes asked U.S. District Judge Jerome B. Simandle to grant him partial summary judgment on a legal malpractice claim in a suit accusing Philadelphia-based Anapol Weiss of falsely assuring him that monthly payments from a structured settlement he accepted from Cessna Aircraft Co. over a 1981 plane crash were...

