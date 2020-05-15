PG&E Judge Won't Disturb Fire Survivors' Ch. 11 Votes

Law360, San Francisco (May 15, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The federal judge overseeing Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s bankruptcy rejected Friday an effort to throw out some fire survivors' votes on the utility's Chapter 11 reorganization plan, ruling that a wildfire attorney accused of concealing a conflict of interest from his clients did not violate bankruptcy laws. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said during a Zoom video hearing Friday that he had "concluded there was no violation" of the bankruptcy code by attorney Mikal Watts of Watts Guerra LLP, who had been accused of failing to properly disclose to his clients that he holds a line of credit with the...

