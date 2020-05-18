Miss. Tribe Wins Immunity Claim In $1.4M Car Crash Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi federal judge has approved a Native American tribe's bid to escape a $1.4 million negligence suit stemming from allegations that one of its wildlife and park staffers crashed into a man's car, ruling that the tribe had not waived its sovereign immunity. U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves on Friday granted the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians' motion to dismiss the tort claim brought the tribe by David Chipmon, saying in his two-page order that it is no longer on the hook for money damages "based on the tribe's unwaived sovereign immunity from unconsented civil suits." The U.S. government and the estate...

