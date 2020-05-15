NY Again Rejects Water Permit For $926M Pipeline Project

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- New York's environmental conservation department on Friday denied a water permit needed for the construction of a Williams Cos. unit's $926 million gas pipeline upgrade project, rejecting the project for the third time since 2017 and citing the potential for dangerous mercury and copper levels. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation issued the denial for a Clean Water Act permit in a letter Friday to Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC for its Northeast Supply Enhancement Project. The rejection comes exactly one year after the environmental conservation shot down Transco's second CWA Section 401 application, also deciding that the project...

