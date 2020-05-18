Industry Warns National Water Permit Ruling Harms Economy

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Industry groups told the Ninth Circuit that if it doesn't put on hold a Montana federal judge's decision to void a common nationwide water permit for use with new oil and gas pipeline construction, there will be "enormous harm to an already struggling American economy." In a series of briefs filed Friday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, American Petroleum Institute and other groups said U.S. District Judge Brian Morris went too far when he vacated the permit. The appeals court should not allow that incorrect decision to cause unnecessary harm while the Ninth Circuit considers the merits, the groups said. Judge Morris...

