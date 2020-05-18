China Vows To Strike Back Against Trump's Huawei Squeeze

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's tightening of export rules against Huawei drew a sharp rebuke from the Chinese government on Sunday as Beijing vowed to take "all necessary measures" to counter the U.S. move. Days after the U.S. Department of Commerce rolled out new restrictions on exports of chips and components to Huawei and its subsidiaries, China's Ministry of Commerce blasted the rules as a political power play thinly veiled as a security measure. "The use of national power by the United States as an excuse for so-called national security ... to continue to suppress and contain specific enterprises in other countries is...

