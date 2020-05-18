Indeed Hit With Rape Suit, Accused Of Fostering Toxic Culture

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- An Indeed Inc. senior account executive claims she was raped by a colleague while on a work training trip in 2015, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in New York federal court that also alleges the job search company fosters a "misogynistic" and "hostile" workplace. Taylor Gilbert was 22 years old and fresh out of college when she attended a work training event for Indeed, where she says she was raped by a senior colleague and then faced retaliation and sexual harassment when the company failed to do anything about the assault, according to her complaint alleging violations of the Civil Rights...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS