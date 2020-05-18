Feds Slam Apple As They Link Navy Base Shooter To Al-Qaida

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The FBI has linked a Saudi military officer responsible for a deadly Navy base shooting to al-Qaida after uncovering new evidence, U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced Monday, while criticizing Apple for refusing to help unlock the shooter's phones. The bureau has unlocked two iPhones belonging to Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, uncovering important evidence definitively establishing his ties to terrorist group al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, as well as details about Alshamrani's activities and associations leading up to his 2019 attack on the Pensacola Naval Air Station, Barr said at an online news conference. Al-Qaida had claimed responsibility for the attack in...

