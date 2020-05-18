Donziger's Contempt Trial Reset For Fall

Law360, New York (May 18, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday set a fall trial date for the criminal contempt trial of environmental attorney Steven Donziger stemming from a years-long saga with Chevron Corp. over pollution in Ecuador. During a teleconference, U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska cited the coronavirus pandemic as the reason a planned June trial could not go forward and scheduled the bench proceeding to begin on Sept. 9. The judge agreed with Donziger's assertion that a trial in June would be untenable in light of the risks of the COVID-19 outbreak would pose to participants' health. "I certainly take Mr. Donziger's...

