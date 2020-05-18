TikTok User's Guardian Wants Privacy Suits Combined In Ill.

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The guardian of an Illinois minor who uses the popular short-form video-sharing app TikTok has urged the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to consolidate in Illinois a growing series of lawsuits accusing the social media platform of violating the state's landmark biometric privacy law. The Southern District of Illinois is the "most logical and well-equipped" district to address the overlapping class claims, instead of California courts where similar lawsuits have been filed, the unnamed guardian argued on Friday. The guardian says that Illinois courts have a greater interest than California courts in seeing residents of the state compensated for violations of...

