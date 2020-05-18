Robbins Geller Leads Southwest Safety Lapse Securities Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Monday named Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP lead counsel in a proposed class action that alleges Southwest Airlines Co. misrepresented its safety record to investors in the wake of a deadly midair engine failure in 2018, leading to a stock price drop. U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade's order also named as lead plaintiff Canadian Elevator Industry Pension Trust Fund and the Elevator Constructors Union Local No. 1 Annuity & 401(k) Funds, after Pomerantz LLP and its client, investor Yevgeniya DeBoni, withdrew a competing motion for lead counsel and plaintiff status that they filed. The elevator...

