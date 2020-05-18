Honeywell Must Face Suit Over Asbestos Liability Claims

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Honeywell International Inc. lost its bid to escape a proposed securities class action after a New Jersey federal judge on Monday said the investor behind the suit sufficiently alleged that the business acted knowingly or recklessly in making alleged misstatements in securities filings about its asbestos-related liabilities. U.S. District Judge William J. Martini denied Honeywell's motion to dismiss lead plaintiff Charles Francisco's suit alleging the business misled investors by claiming it lacked "a reasonable basis" to estimate beyond five years its liabilities stemming from Bendix Friction Materials, an automotive brake manufacturer that the company previously owned. The judge said Francisco adequately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS