Medical Cos. Didn't Show SBA Failed To Investigate Fraud

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Several medical groups that accused the Small Business Administration of not investigating fraud claims related to a small business loan haven't backed up their claims, according to a New York federal judge who tossed their suit on Monday. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman said the medical groups, which claimed they were thrown into a fraudulent scheme by a lending officer when trying to open a dialysis center, haven't shown that the agency failed to investigate their fraud claims. Judge Furman also criticized the groups' pleadings as being "far from models of clarity" and said it's unclear whether the claims of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS