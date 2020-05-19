ICE Detainees Suing Over Atty Access Fire Off Quick Cert. Bid

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT) -- Migrants detained at Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in Texas and New Mexico have already launched a class certification push in their two-week-old lawsuit accusing the agency of illegally denying them access to free and private legal calls. Although the federal government has not yet formally responded to the May 4 complaint, a pair of El Paso and Otero County detainees asked a New Mexico federal court on Monday to certify a proposed class of immigrants at those facilities, arguing that moving ahead with individual claims doesn't work in this case. The class representatives, Honduran citizen Franklin Gomez Carranza and Cuba...

