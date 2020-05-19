Securus To Add Privacy Tools On Jail Calls To End Class Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Prison telephone company Securus Technologies Inc. has agreed to revamp its privacy protocols and submit twice yearly compliance reports as part of a deal brokered to end a class action by former prisoners and criminal defense attorneys alleging the firm illegally tapped private prison calls. The class suing the Dallas-based provider of corrections systems communications asked a California federal judge to sign off on the settlement Monday, arguing that Securus' commitments represent a good outcome for class members even though they didn't win the financial damages they originally wanted. The plaintiffs had called for Securus to cough up $5,000 for anyone...

