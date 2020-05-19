Raydon Workers Win Bid For Docs From Bank In ERISA Row

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A bank that oversaw a $60.5 million stock purchase by a Raydon Corp. employee retirement plan will have to turn over a trove of documents in a class challenge to the transaction, after a Florida federal magistrate judge on Tuesday shot down the bank's argument that many of the documents were irrelevant. U.S. Magistrate Judge Gregory J. Kelly largely granted lead plaintiff Stephanie Woznicki's motion to compel Lubbock National Bank to produce certain documents in her Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against the bank and the defense contractor. While the bank had said that documents created after the 2015 stock...

