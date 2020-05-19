Clearview Can't Halt Facial Data Scrape Suits In Ill.

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday said she won't put an Illinois resident's biometric privacy suit against Clearview AI on ice, even as she wrestles with whether to keep the suit or bump it to New York. U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman said she'll continue to work on pending motions in the case before her even as the company tries to move Illinois litigation to the Southern District of New York. Illinois resident David Mutnick, who has also requested to intervene in four pending New York cases, has asked the court to enjoin Clearview from collecting Illinois residents' photographs for its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS