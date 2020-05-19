Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Clearview Can't Halt Facial Data Scrape Suits In Ill.

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday said she won't put an Illinois resident's biometric privacy suit against Clearview AI on ice, even as she wrestles with whether to keep the suit or bump it to New York. 

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman said she'll continue to work on pending motions in the case before her even as the company tries to move Illinois litigation to the Southern District of New York. Illinois resident David Mutnick, who has also requested to intervene in four pending New York cases, has asked the court to enjoin Clearview from collecting Illinois residents' photographs for its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!