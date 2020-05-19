McDonald's Beats ADA Class Action Over Drive-Thru Access

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge nixed a putative class action from a visually impaired customer who claims her inability to access McDonald's during drive-thru-only hours is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, finding Tuesday that driving itself is not a protected "major life activity" under the ADA. U.S. District Judge Joan H. Lefkow granted McDonald's Corp.'s motion for summary judgment in the suit from California resident Karen Morey, who suffers from macular degeneration, pointing to the Seventh Circuit's finding that driving does not, in itself, clear the ADA prong that requires the alleged violation to inhibit a major life activity....

