Driver Asks 7th Circ. To Restore $1M Award For Truck Crash

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A man injured in a collision with a trucking company's big-rig driver urged the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday to reinstate a $1 million jury award, saying the lower court "discounted every factual basis for the jury's verdict and simply substituted his view of the case" when it gave him the option of a reduced award or a new trial. In an opening brief to the appellate court, Richard Spinnenweber argues that an Indiana federal judge abused his discretion when he granted Red River Supply's bid for a new trial after Spinnenweber rejected the trial court's decision to reduce the jury verdict...

