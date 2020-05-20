Colombians In Chiquita Terror-Funding MDL Want Anonymity

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Colombian plaintiffs suing Chiquita Brands International over violent killings allegedly perpetrated by paramilitary soldiers funded by the banana distributor told the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday that they need their anonymity because they are at risk of retaliatory violence in Colombia. In oral arguments before an Eleventh Circuit panel, attorney Marco Simons, who represents the Colombian plaintiffs, said the district court erred in modifying a previous protective order that allowed the plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation to litigate their cases under pseudonyms. At Chiquita's request, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra removed the protections for the plaintiffs in bellwether trials, allowing Chiquita to reveal...

